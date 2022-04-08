NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 954,380 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,380 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 2.0% of AGF Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $280,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 276.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after buying an additional 28,905 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 202.9% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA raised its stake in NVIDIA by 282.2% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 104,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,587,000 after acquiring an additional 76,940 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp raised its stake in NVIDIA by 295.0% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 243,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $50,471,000 after acquiring an additional 181,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.10.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $1.99 on Thursday, reaching $242.08. 55,712,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,116,688. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.59 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.92, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

