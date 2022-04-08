NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,552 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $20,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $84,723,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $8,895,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,700 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $172.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.47. The company has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $168.74 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

