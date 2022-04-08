O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Receives $16.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O-I Glass stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.10. The company had a trading volume of 805,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,837. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.94. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. O-I Glass had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 54.60%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

