Oak Ridge Investments LLC Lowers Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $61.33 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.92 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.06.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.14.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

