Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.65

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 4.65 and last traded at 4.71, with a volume of 84645 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 5.11.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OTLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Oatly Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Oatly Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 14.78.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 6.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of 9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.11 by -0.02. The company had revenue of 185.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 178.02 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 19.92% and a negative net margin of 33.02%. The company’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oatly Group AB will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 82.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 508,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after buying an additional 229,741 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the third quarter worth $975,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 19.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,010,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,141 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in Oatly Group by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, crÃ¨me fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in various flavors.

