Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Receives GBX 2,372.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,372.50 ($31.11).

OCDO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.61) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.30) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($38.03) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.61) to GBX 1,550 ($20.33) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Ocado Group stock traded up GBX 25.50 ($0.33) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,229.50 ($16.12). The stock had a trading volume of 1,100,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,236. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,052 ($13.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,255 ($29.57). The company has a market capitalization of £9.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,252.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,524.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96.

In other news, insider Julie Southern purchased 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,318 ($17.29) per share, for a total transaction of £9,950.90 ($13,050.36). Insiders have acquired a total of 789 shares of company stock worth $1,039,480 in the last 90 days.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

