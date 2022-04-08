Occidental Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,782 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,411 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 114,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.0% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,858,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $100,381,000 after acquiring an additional 440,101 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.6% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VZ opened at $52.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.67. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $221.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

