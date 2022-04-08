Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Shares Up 4.4%

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $60.32 and last traded at $60.20. 364,913 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 38,684,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.68.

A number of research firms have commented on OXY. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub purchased 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,978,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $666,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,792 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,233 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,330,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,542,000 after buying an additional 2,061,057 shares during the period. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,429,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 308.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,860,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,044,000 after buying an additional 1,405,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

