Ocean Wilsons (LON:OCN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $948.11

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 948.11 ($12.43) and traded as high as GBX 1,010 ($13.25). Ocean Wilsons shares last traded at GBX 1,010 ($13.25), with a volume of 14,284 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 942.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 948.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.90. The company has a market capitalization of £346.56 million and a P/E ratio of 7.34.

Get Ocean Wilsons alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 5.36%. Ocean Wilsons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.51%.

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers maritime and logistics services in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, port terminals, ship agency, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Wilsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Wilsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.