Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.15. Oceanic Iron Ore shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 50,100 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$12.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21.

Get Oceanic Iron Ore alerts:

About Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO)

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in QuÃ©bec, Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, QuÃ©bec.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.