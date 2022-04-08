Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.15. Oceanic Iron Ore shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 50,100 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$12.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21.
About Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO)
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Receive News & Ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.