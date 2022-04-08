Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.57

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.57 and traded as low as $26.84. Oil-Dri Co. of America shares last traded at $27.33, with a volume of 44,031 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ODC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $200.38 million, a PE ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Oil-Dri Co. of America ( NYSE:ODC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $87.21 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 3.48%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s payout ratio is 142.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale Products Group and Business to Business Products Group. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment includes mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

