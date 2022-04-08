Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 705.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 475.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $78.89 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.76 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.75.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

OMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Argus raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.90.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

