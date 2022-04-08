OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $61.98

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $61.98 and last traded at $62.60, with a volume of 31058 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OMRON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.60.

OMRON ( OTCMKTS:OMRNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OMRON Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of OMRON by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OMRON in the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OMRON by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,542,000 after acquiring an additional 58,552 shares during the period. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMRON Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)

OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.

