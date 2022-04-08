Oncimmune (LON:ONC) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $137.40

Shares of Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 137.40 ($1.80) and traded as low as GBX 125 ($1.64). Oncimmune shares last traded at GBX 127.50 ($1.67), with a volume of 38,541 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 677.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £93.69 million and a P/E ratio of -12.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 136.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 158.27.

In other news, insider Adam Hill bought 7,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of £10,018.89 ($13,139.53).

Oncimmune Holdings plc develops and commercializes technologies that enable cancer diagnosis in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a blood test for early detection of lung cancer. The company also develops SeroTag, a platform that is used to discover and validate biomarkers that can help stratify patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID disease-specific stratification panels.

