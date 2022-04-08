OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Receives $3.98 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.98.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.10 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $3.10 to $1.80 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

In other news, Director Cavan M. Redmond bought 40,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews bought 50,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 121,500 shares of company stock worth $152,400. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in OncoCyte by 3.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in OncoCyte by 11.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in OncoCyte by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in OncoCyte by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in OncoCyte by 358.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OncoCyte stock opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. OncoCyte has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $127.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.82.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 829.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OncoCyte will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

