OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $10.15 Per Share

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of OneWater Marine in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will earn $10.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.73.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ONEW. Raymond James increased their price target on OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $31.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.47. OneWater Marine has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $62.79.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $336.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.75 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 6.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

In other news, Director John Troiano sold 43,135 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $1,729,282.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,194 shares of company stock worth $4,096,481. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 1,727.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 633,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,603,000 after acquiring an additional 598,505 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 93,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 57,632 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,472,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,808,000 after purchasing an additional 37,127 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 32,641 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 172,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,544,000 after buying an additional 25,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Company Profile (Get Rating)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.