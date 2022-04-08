onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 263,603 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 6,131,562 shares.The stock last traded at $53.91 and had previously closed at $55.70.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ON. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on onsemi from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on onsemi from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on onsemi from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on onsemi from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Get onsemi alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.71.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that onsemi will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other onsemi news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $223,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,055 shares of company stock worth $3,162,479 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in shares of onsemi by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 235,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,062,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 4th quarter worth $1,427,000. BOKF NA increased its stake in onsemi by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 49,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in onsemi in the 4th quarter worth $373,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

About onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.