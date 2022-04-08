onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 263,603 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 6,131,562 shares.The stock last traded at $53.91 and had previously closed at $55.70.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ON. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on onsemi from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on onsemi from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on onsemi from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on onsemi from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.71.
In other onsemi news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $223,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,055 shares of company stock worth $3,162,479 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in shares of onsemi by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 235,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,062,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 4th quarter worth $1,427,000. BOKF NA increased its stake in onsemi by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 49,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in onsemi in the 4th quarter worth $373,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.
About onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
