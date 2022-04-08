OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OPGN. Zacks Investment Research lowered OpGen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of OpGen in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on OpGen from $4.35 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of OPGN opened at $0.74 on Thursday. OpGen has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $3.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.19). OpGen had a negative net margin of 810.33% and a negative return on equity of 71.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that OpGen will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPGN. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in OpGen during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in OpGen during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in OpGen by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 32,875 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in OpGen by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 64,747 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in OpGen during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

