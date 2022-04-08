Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.75) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($1.22). Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.85) to ($1.94). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 7.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

In other news, CEO Roger Crystal sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $52,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Phil Skolnick sold 1,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $39,756.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,388 shares of company stock worth $149,142. 28.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 10,058 shares during the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,009,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $793,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPNT stock opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.82 million, a P/E ratio of 70.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.95. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $37.71.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

