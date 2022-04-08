Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK)

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 150.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on QualTek Services in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTEK opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. QualTek Services has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $10.43.

QualTek LLC is a provider of infrastructure services to the North American 5G wireless, telecom and renewable energy sectors. QualTek LLC, formerly known as ROTH CH ACQ III, is based in BLUE BELL.

