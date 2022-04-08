Oppenheimer Lowers Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Price Target to $80.00

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.19% from the company’s current price.

BKI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.33.

Shares of NYSE:BKI traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.69. 12,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Black Knight has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $84.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.08.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.05 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Black Knight in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Black Knight by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,197,000 after purchasing an additional 112,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Black Knight by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,934,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,876,000 after purchasing an additional 204,887 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

