Oppenheimer Raises Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $350.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $267.20.

Shares of VRTX opened at $275.83 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $277.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total transaction of $1,208,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $736,206.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,273 shares of company stock valued at $7,123,605 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

