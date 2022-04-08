Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) COO Harriet Booker Sells 6,000 Shares

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $163,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Harriet Booker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $156,720.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $141,660.00.

Shares of OPCH traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.43. The stock had a trading volume of 29,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,492. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.70. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $29.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $927.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

OPCH has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,794,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Option Care Health by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,586,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,721,000 after buying an additional 726,527 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Option Care Health by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 232,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after buying an additional 165,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Option Care Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 232,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after buying an additional 9,099 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Option Care Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

