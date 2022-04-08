OptionRoom Price Reaches $0.0406 on Major Exchanges (ROOM)

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for $0.0406 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. OptionRoom has a market cap of $507,236.45 and $86,966.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00046139 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,201.41 or 0.07543539 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,416.24 or 0.99946078 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

