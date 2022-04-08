Orange (ORAN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Orange (NYSE: ORAN) in the last few weeks:

4/8/2022 – Orange was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “

4/1/2022 – Orange had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from €10.00 ($10.99) to €9.00 ($9.89).

3/31/2022 – Orange is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/26/2022 – Orange was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “

3/17/2022 – Orange was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “

ORAN opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Orange S.A. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $13.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Orange by 86.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 259,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 120,457 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Orange by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 556,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 338,035 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orange during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Orange by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 305,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 63,643 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Orange during the 4th quarter valued at $496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

