Orbit Chain 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $975,482.00 (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Orbit Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000842 BTC on exchanges. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $223.72 million and approximately $975,482.00 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00036269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00104889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain (CRYPTO:ORC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 982,474,647 coins and its circulating supply is 610,569,076 coins. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

