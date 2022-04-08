OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings. OrganiGram reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OrganiGram.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 107.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $24.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.38 million.

Several brokerages have commented on OGI. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.62.

OGI traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,478,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,316,190. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $464.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.26. OrganiGram has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $3.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGI. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OrganiGram during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the third quarter worth $35,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram Company Profile (Get Rating)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OrganiGram (OGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.