OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings. OrganiGram reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OrganiGram.
OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 107.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $24.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.38 million.
OGI traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,478,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,316,190. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $464.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.26. OrganiGram has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $3.52.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGI. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OrganiGram during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the third quarter worth $35,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.
OrganiGram Company Profile
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.
