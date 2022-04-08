Origin Sport Trading Up 9.3% This Week (ORS)

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Origin Sport coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and $651,289.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Origin Sport has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00078768 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00010574 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000218 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

