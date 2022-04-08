Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,142 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,153 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.62% of Orion Group worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORN. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Orion Group by 594.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Orion Group during the third quarter worth about $59,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Orion Group during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Orion Group by 67.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Orion Group during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $76.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.84. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Orion Group ( NYSE:ORN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $162.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.69 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORN. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Orion Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

