Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Trading Down 5.5%

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.49 and last traded at $8.52. Approximately 4,629 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,236,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

OSCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a PE ratio of -2.62.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.08. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 31.11% and a negative return on equity of 35.39%. The firm had revenue of $496.07 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oscar Health news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 19,204 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $140,765.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 49,355 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $354,368.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,912 shares of company stock valued at $658,944 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the third quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Company Profile (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.