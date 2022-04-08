Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.21

Shares of Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and traded as high as $2.39. Otonomy shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 32,779 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on OTIC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Get Otonomy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.71.

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Otonomy, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Allen Weber sold 11,243 shares of Otonomy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $27,095.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,968 shares of company stock valued at $59,965. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIC. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Otonomy during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,133,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy during the third quarter worth about $1,245,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after buying an additional 290,415 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otonomy in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Otonomy in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 61.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otonomy Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.