Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$50.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of TSE OVV traded up C$1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$64.81. 309,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,795. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of C$26.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.84, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of C$16.77 billion and a PE ratio of 9.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$58.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$49.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.254 dividend. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.03%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

