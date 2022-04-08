Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OC. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.33.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $83.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.79 and a 200 day moving average of $91.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $79.35 and a 12-month high of $109.89.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Owens Corning by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in Owens Corning by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Owens Corning by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Company Profile (Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.