Owens Corning to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.92 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Owens Corning in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes now expects that the construction company will earn $2.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.06. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.01 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on OC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

NYSE:OC opened at $83.62 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $79.35 and a 1-year high of $109.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 42.3% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 59,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 0.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 337,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 21.2% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 591,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,591,000 after purchasing an additional 103,458 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,750,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,675,000 after acquiring an additional 39,805 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

