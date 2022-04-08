Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.750-$9.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.Oxford Industries also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.650-$2.900 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OXM. StockNews.com downgraded Oxford Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.29.

NYSE OXM traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.81. 1,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,488. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.73. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $76.21 and a 52 week high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $299.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.07 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 21.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,889,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 100.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 43,420 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 28,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $267,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,837 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 299.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,152 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 17,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

