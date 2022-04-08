Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $190.40 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) will announce $190.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $188.00 million and the highest is $194.30 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted sales of $185.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $788.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $783.00 million to $796.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $854.28 million, with estimates ranging from $838.70 million to $870.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 989,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,992,000 after acquiring an additional 31,942 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,265,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,359,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $33.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

