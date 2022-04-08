PageGroup (OTC:MPGPY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PageGroup (OTC:MPGPY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of MPGPY opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80. PageGroup has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

PageGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

