PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
PAGS has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Itau BBA Securities raised PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.79.
Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $18.98 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $61.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.00.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
