Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Sells $501,875.00 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $501,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PLTR stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.06. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.56 and a beta of 5.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

