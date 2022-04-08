Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,648 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter worth approximately $343,189,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 24.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,314,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,437,000 after buying an additional 1,444,358 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 7.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,423,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,471,000 after buying an additional 352,574 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 26.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,058,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,105,000 after buying an additional 848,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 7.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,834,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,886,000 after buying an additional 200,802 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUN traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,773,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,337. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $41.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.80.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 17.93%.

Huntsman announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

HUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.64.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

