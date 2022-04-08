Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $154.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PZZA. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.33.

Shares of PZZA opened at $105.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5,274.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 73.09%. The firm had revenue of $528.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently -7,000.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the third quarter worth $73,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

