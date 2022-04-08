Parachute 1-Day Volume Tops $147,645.00 (PAR)

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. During the last week, Parachute has traded down 24.9% against the dollar. One Parachute coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a market cap of $440,961.59 and $147,645.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00023186 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000152 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 230.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 603,527,654 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.