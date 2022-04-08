Paragon 28 Inc’s (NYSE:FNA) Lock-Up Period To End on April 13th

Paragon 28’s (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, April 13th. Paragon 28 had issued 7,812,500 shares in its IPO on October 15th. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the end of Paragon 28’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FNA shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paragon 28 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Paragon 28 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Shares of FNA opened at $16.84 on Friday. Paragon 28 has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.42.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNA. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,541,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,058,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,611,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,994,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,076,000. 1.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

