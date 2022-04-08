Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 8th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.06.

OTCMKTS PRMRF opened at $24.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 3.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.26. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRMRF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$31.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.06.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

