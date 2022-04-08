Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.65

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.65 and traded as high as $23.08. Parke Bancorp shares last traded at $22.60, with a volume of 18,265 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Parke Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.82.

Parke Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PKBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.02 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 44.85%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.99%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $117,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Infantolino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,831. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKBK. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Parke Bancorp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 279,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after buying an additional 8,622 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Parke Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC boosted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 105,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. 36.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.