Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 279,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,901 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $88,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,564,000 after acquiring an additional 534,228 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 45.0% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PH traded up $3.20 on Thursday, reaching $276.63. 1,160,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,083. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.65. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.94 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $292.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.75%.

PH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.44.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

