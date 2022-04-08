PARTS iD (NYSE:ID) Shares Down 4.4%

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID – Get Rating) shares were down 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.09 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 23,176 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 34,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89.

PARTS iD (NYSE:ID – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PARTS iD by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 18,367 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in PARTS iD by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in PARTS iD during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PARTS iD during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in PARTS iD during the second quarter valued at about $44,000.

PARTS iD Company Profile (NYSE:ID)

PARTS iD, Inc, a digital commerce company, primarily sells automotive parts and accessories through its proprietary platforms. The company offers automobile accessories, wheels and tires, performance parts, and lighting and repair parts, as well as parts and accessories for semi-trucks, motorcycles, powersports, RVs/campers, boats, outdoor sports and camping gear, and tools.

