PARTS iD (NYSE:ID) Shares Down 4.4%

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID – Get Rating) shares were down 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.09 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 23,176 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 34,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89.
PARTS iD (NYSE:ID – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05).
PARTS iD Company Profile (NYSE:ID)
PARTS iD, Inc, a digital commerce company, primarily sells automotive parts and accessories through its proprietary platforms. The company offers automobile accessories, wheels and tires, performance parts, and lighting and repair parts, as well as parts and accessories for semi-trucks, motorcycles, powersports, RVs/campers, boats, outdoor sports and camping gear, and tools.
