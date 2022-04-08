Patientory Price Tops $0.0060 (PTOY)

Patientory (PTOY) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 8th. Patientory has a market cap of $420,803.65 and approximately $3.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patientory coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Patientory has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Patientory

Patientory (CRYPTO:PTOY) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official website for Patientory is patientory.com . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Patientory Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

