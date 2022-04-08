Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $56.30

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $56.30 and last traded at $57.01, with a volume of 372003 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.85.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PATK. StockNews.com began coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.71%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATK. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 462.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the third quarter worth $69,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 25.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:PATK)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.