Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.724-$3.739 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.54 billion-$4.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.50 billion.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Paychex from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.14.

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $139.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,316. The firm has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.89 and its 200 day moving average is $123.08. Paychex has a 1-year low of $95.00 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 70.40%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Paychex by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,431,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,358,000 after purchasing an additional 390,518 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,403,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,582,000 after buying an additional 89,260 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 85,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,620,000 after buying an additional 30,937 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,563,000 after buying an additional 22,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,752,000 after buying an additional 14,763 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

